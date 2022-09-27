NBA launches reimagined app ahead of new season

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA has launched a reimagined global NBA App, an all-in-one destination for fans of every team.

The app comes with new personalization features and will provide wall-to-wall content from every NBA game. It features a social-style vertical video, behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, new existing shows and series, and access to the NBA Vault for free.

The NBA App -- a product of NBA Digital, the league's joint venture with Turner Sports -- is free to download.

The league's direct-to-consumer subscription offerings -- NBA League Pass and NBA TV -- will be integrated into the NBA App. Fans will thus have the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place.

For NBA League Pass subscribers, the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content.

NBA League Pass returns this season with a new bundle, and at its lowest pricing ever. For a limited time, the standard package is now available for Php 499 per month (Php 2,990 for full season) and the premium package for Php 650 per month (Php 3,900 for full season). Subscribers will automatically receive the NBA TV direct-to-consumer offering as part of the new bundle.

"Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings," said Chris Benyarko, NBA executive vice president, Direct-to-Consumer.

"We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis."

The NBA has also launched the NBA ID, the league's new global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. NBA ID, which is free to join, will link a fan's experiences across existing products like NBA League Pass and NBA Pick'Em.

The NBA App is powered by the NBA's new integrated digital platform, which was built in partnership with Microsoft, the NBA's official cloud and AI partner.

The NBA App now includes a sleek new design and a first-of-its-kind "For You" experience, with content recommendations based on fan preferences and personalization powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure AI.

Within the app's "For You" page, fans can tap into a social-like vertical video experience – with vertical scrolling – that features real-time highlights of all NBA games in progress.

