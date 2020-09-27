PVL teams will be invited to PSL's beach volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- Teams from other leagues, including the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), are invited to compete in the beach volleyball tournament that the Philippine Superliga is planning for November.

PSL President Ian Laurel made the announcement in an appearance on "Power and Play" on Saturday, wherein he also revealed that they are set to ask the Inter-Agency Task Force for approval of their plan.

"All the PSL teams can field in two or three teams para mas maraming maka-join," said Laurel. "Even other beach volleyball teams from other leagues can join. So they have shown interest already."

"So kung 'yung Unity Cup natin sa indoor, next year, baka 'yung beach volleyball maka-singit, mauna pa 'to," he added.

Officials of the PVL and the PSL have discussed a possible "Unity Cup" between the two rival leagues, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on those talks. It is uncertain when indoor volleyball events can be held again, given quarantine restrictions in the country.

Laurel is optimistic, however, that the PSL can receive approval from the government to hold a beach volleyball tournament in a "bubble," similar to what the PBA is set to hold in Clark, Pampanga. The PSL's initial plan is to hold their competition in Subic over the course of three days.

"So kung titingnan ninyo, mas madali siyang i-manage compared to a regular indoor conference, which lasts four about two and a half to three months," he said. "This is just for three days."

"The reason being is because ayaw naman nating ma-zero ang PSL sa 2020. We want to have a strong launch point to enter 2021," he added.

PSL officials are in communication with the Department of Health, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Games and Amusements Board, which make up the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) Task Force that issued the guidelines on the resumption of sports and physical activities during the pandemic.

The next step is for them to ask the IATF for permission to hold the competition, with Laurel tentatively scheduling the event for the third week of November.

"Maganda ang usapan," Laurel assured.

As for the participation of PVL squads, Laurel said they did not hesitate to extend a hand to the other league as they have both been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSL was forced to cancel its Grand Prix with just 10 games played, while the PVL has indefinitely postponed its fourth season.

"We understand where they are kasi pare-pareho lang naman kaming andito sa sitwasyon na 'to. This is the time to really help each other and try to bring back the sport," Laurel said. "'Yun ang attitude dapat natin going into the resumption."

"This is the time that we should make sure that the players get a platform to be out there and perform," he added.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to PVL officials for a response to Laurel's statement.