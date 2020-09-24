PSL eyeing beach volleyball tournament in Subic

The PSL is seeking permission from the government to hold a beach volleyball tournament in Subic. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Superliga (PSL) may have been forced to cancel its Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league is determined to return to action within the year.

PSL president Ian Laurel announced Wednesday that they are looking to hold a beach volleyball tournament in a bubble in Subic, which will be a more viable option than an indoor tournament.

"Beach volleyball is just about four days. And you can choose a site that is mas magaan ang quarantine level and less people," Laurel said on "Sports Page."

"It's really easier to conduct than indoor. But definitely, we just have to have something going on for 2020, para naman may maalala tayo, and it would serve as a jump-off point for 2021," he added.

The PSL plans to hold the beach volleyball tournament in Subic, also the location of the beach volleyball competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Laurel expects the event to run for five to six days, which already includes their entry and exit into the bubble.

Another advantage of a beach volleyball tournament is that games are shorter than indoor volleyball contests, and they play in open air with natural ventilation. Moreover, there are only two players per team in beach volleyball.

"I think it will be much, much easier from an organization standpoint, and Subic has been very, very helpful. They provided us with all of their regulations, with their protocol," Laurel said. "Mukhang we just need to appeal this."

The Philippine Sports Commission has already been informed of their plan, and the PSL is looking to file an official appeal by next week.

Laurel is very optimistic that they will be given permission to hold the event.

"It's almost a 100% for beach volleyball," he said.