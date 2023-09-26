The Lubao-MCFASolver Tech Centrale team. Handout photo

MANILA -- After battling some of the top 3x3 teams in the world, Lubao-MCFASolver Tech Centrale is brimming with confidence heading into local tournaments.

Lubao-MCFASolver competed in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters, where they finished tenth among 14 teams.

"Naipakita naming kaya namin makipagsabayan," said guard TH Tumalip.

Seeded 12th, Lubao-MCFASolver defied the odds and pulled through in the qualifying draw. They defeated Taichung Hong Jia of Chinese Taipei, 19-10, and Auckland of New Zealand, 17-11, to advance to the main draw.

The Kapampangan squad eventually missed out on the top eight as they lost to top-ranked 3x3 squads Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and eventual champion Miami, who was led by former NBA first round pick Jimmer Fredette.

But Tumalip is confident that they can carry the lessons from this campaign into the upcoming conference of the PBA 3x3.

"Malaking bagay yung experience na nakuha namin, from practicing with some of the top 3x3 players hanggang sa exposure na nakuha namin paglaban sa mga top teams, madadala namin lahat yun papunta sa PBA 3x3," he said.

Tumalip was the lone Filipino in the squad which also included Jose Blasquez of Spain, Stanko Kujundzic of Croatia, and Cameroonian big man Mike Nzeusseu.

He will link up with local teammates Louie Vigil, Ael Banal, Yutien Andrada, Nico Salva, and Brandon Ramirez in the second conference of PBA 3x3 that starts in October.