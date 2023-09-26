Photo from Volleyball Philippines' Facebook page

The duo of Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor bowed out of medal contention after falling short against Japan in the quarterfinals of women’s beach volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Rodriguez and Eslapor could not find an answer against Miki Ishii and Sayaka Mizoe in the Final 8, 16-21, 11-21, at Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Centre Tuesday – putting an end to their medal hopes.

The two Filipina sand spikers managed to reach the quarterfinals after sweeping Macau bets Leong On Leng and Law Weng Sam, 21-15, 21-15, in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the pair of Khylem Progella and Grydelle Matibag lost steam in the other Round of 16 match as they surrendered to Thai athletes, 16-21, 23-25.

In the men’s division, James Butraygo and Jude Garcia almost had the chance of entering the quarterfinals as they gave Mohammad Ashfiya and Bintang Akbar a threat in the Round of 16.

Butraygo and Garcia bounced back from a first-set loss with an emphatic 21-16 win in the second set to force a decider. But they eventually stumbled in the final set, 6-15, to end their Asian Games campaign.