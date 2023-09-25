The UST Golden Tigresses. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Unbeaten University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University are through to the next round of the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

This, after the two UAAP contenders defeated separate opponents on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses completed a three-match sweep of Pool C thanks to a 25-13, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 victory over reigning NCAA champions College of St. Benilde.

Meanwhile, Adamson University powered past NCAA runner-up Lyceum, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13, to secure the top spot in Pool B.

The Lady Falcons' win also allowed Arellano (2-1) to qualify to the next round while the Lady Pirates (1-2) crashed out of contention. Defending champion National University (2-0) has already booked its seat from Pool A.

There are four more spots in the next round up for grabs in the final week of the elimination round.

Three players scored in double-digits for UST, led by Jonna Perdido who scored all 20 of her points on kills. Regina Jurado and Angeline Poyos produced 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The Tigresses erased a slim 18-20 deficit in the fourth period, as they ended the match on a 7-2 run highlighted by Jurado's crosscourt hit that sealed the win.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons needed just 68 minutes to defeat the Lady Pirates behind the troika of Lucille Almonte, Jimy Jean Jamili and Red Bascon with seven points each.

