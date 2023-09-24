Alex Eala starts Asiad medal bid vs Pakistani opponent

Alex Eala at the 2023 W100 Tokyo in Japan. Ando Securities Open on Facebook

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala begins her medal bid in the women’s singles event of the 19th Asian Games on Monday at the Hangzhou Tennis Centre in China.

Eala will be up against Sarah Ibrahim Khan of Pakistan in one of the featured matches at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

Currently ranked 191st in the world, the 18-year-old Eala is hoping to make an impression in her first Asian Games appearance. She will also play in the mixed doubles with veteran Ruben Gonzales.

They are pitted against Nepal in their first match.

The PH team – Francis Alcantara is the third member – is hoping to end the country’s 17-year medal drought in the continental showpiece or since Fil-Am Cecil Mamiit led the team to two bronze medal finishes in the Doha edition.

