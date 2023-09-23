Alex Eala draws opening round bye in Asiad tennis

Alex Eala at the 2023 W100 Tokyo tournament in Japan. Ando Securities Open on Facebook

Alex Eala will have an opening round bye in the women's singles event after the draw was held on Saturday, just hours before the 19th Asian Games officially opened in Hangzhou.

Eala is seeded fourth thanks to her good showing in several top-tier events throughout the year. She will launch her medal bid on Monday before teaming up with Ruben Gonzales in the mixed doubles event on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gonzales and doubles partner Francis Alcantara are looking for an encouraging start to their title bid when they clash against the Thais on Sunday.

Aside from Eala, among the top contenders for gold in the women's singles is Chinese No. 1 Zheng Qinwen, who recently stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Also tipped to do well is Indian Ankita Raina, the bronze medal winner of the 2018 edition held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

