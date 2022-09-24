Watch more News on iWantTFC

Boxing rivals Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather met face-to-face during a press conference for RIZIN 38 on Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

But Pacquiao and Mayweather, both retired from active fighting, will not be trading punches.

Instead, Mayweather will battle Mikuru Asakura, a pupil of Pacquiao, in an exhibition bout.

The fight will take place on Sunday.

This, however, did not stop Pacquiao and Mayweather from trading verbal jabs.

“I’m here to support my boxer who is going to fight tomorrow — Asakura Mikuru,” said Pacquiao. “I’m so thankful that he came to the Philippines, to Manila to have some techniques about boxing, and train with me there."

“So it’s gonna be a good boxing exhibition tomorrow with Floyd.”

Mayweather said Asakura being trained by Pacquiao will make the fight more interesting.

“This makes it even that much more intriguing that he was able to go to the Philippines and get some advice from Manny,” said Mayweather.

“Now Manny has a lot of experience, at the highest level, and competing at the highest level. That makes this that much more interesting.”

Mayweather maintained nobody knows how to beat him, even Pacquiao who was outpointed by the American when they fought in 2015.

"Like I said before, there's no blueprint on how to beat Mayweather," he said.

Pacquiao is also set to fight in an exhibition bout against Korean martial artist DK Yoo in December.