NCAA, Super League games canceled due to Karding

MANILA, Philippines -- The Shakey's Super League (SSL) and the NCAA canceled their games on Sunday due to Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru), which is projected to make landfall in Luzon later in the day.

The Super League opened its Collegiate Conference on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, with its final match pitting University of Santo Tomas vs. Adamson reaching the early hours of Sunday.

Its second game day was washed out by Karding, which reached super typhoon status at 5 a.m. after a "period of explosive intensification" of 90 kilometers per hour in 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

"The organizers decided to cancel today's games, Sept. 25, Sunday, at Rizal Memorial Coliseum due to Super Typhoon Karding," the SSL announced.

Game Advisory!



September 25 games are cancelled due to Typhoon Karding. September 25 will still be honored on the new schedule. Please wait for further announcements.#ShakeysSuperLeague #AllToPlay pic.twitter.com/Jw2z5DxSem — Shakey's Super League (@ShakeysLeague) September 25, 2022

Tickets bought for the September 25 game day will be honored on the new schedule, while matches for October 1 and 2 will be adjusted as well.

Set to play on Sunday were Letran vs. College of St. Benilde, EAC vs. Adamson, UST vs. Lyceum, and UP vs. Mapua.

The NCAA also canceled its games for Sunday, according to the league's management committee. The games between College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University, and San Beda University and Perpetual Help will be rescheduled at a later date.

As of 7 a.m., Karding has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 230 kph, and central pressure of 925 hPa. It was moving westward at 20 kph. The center of the eye of Karding was estimated 230 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

Signal No. 4 has been raised over the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, while parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas are under Signal No. 3. PAGASA said the hoisting of Signal No. 5 is increasingly likely.