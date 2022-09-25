Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

Parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas now under Signal No. 3

MANILA — Karding (Noru) has intensified further into a super typhoon ahead of its projected landfall in the Philippines' main island of Luzon later Sunday, PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

The state weather bureau said Karding reached the super typhoon category at 5 a.m. after a "period of explosive intensification" of 90 kilometers per hour in 24 hours.

As of 7 a.m., the tropical cyclone has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 230 kph, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

It was moving westward at 20 kph. The center of the eye of Karding was estimated 230 km East of Infanta, Quezon as of 7 a.m.

Signal No. 4 has been raised over the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, while parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas are under Signal No. 3.

Areas under Signal No. 4 are expected to experience the brunt of the super typhoon, with winds of greater than 118 kph up to 184 kph coming in at least 12 hours.

The following areas are under Signal No. 3, as of 8 a.m.

Northern portion of Metro Manila (Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Manila, Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan, Valenzuela)

Central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Rizal, Llanera, Science City of Muñoz, Guimba, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, City of Gapan, Zaragoza, Jaen, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Cabanatuan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Peñaranda, General Tinio, Laur, Gabaldon)

Bulacan

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Santa Ana, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit)

Northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Tanay, Baras, City of Antipolo, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Angono, Teresa, Morong, Pililla)

Northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Pakil)

Northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

The following are under Signal No. 2:

Rest of Metro Manila

Southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Aurora

Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Laguna

Rest of Rizal

Central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is up in the following areas:

Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

Rest of Isabela

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

PAGASA said the hoisting of Signal No. 5 is increasingly likely.

Based on the agency's forecast track, Karding is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora Sunday evening.

It may make an earlier landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands in the afternoon.

Karding is forecast to continue intensifying and may make landfall at a peak intensity of 185 to 205 kph.

On Sunday afternoon, moderate to heavy rains may pour over Isabela, Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over mainland Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands will experience heavy to at times torrential rains in the afternoon until Monday morning.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

Karding is the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year.

