The Arellano Lady Chiefs. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Arellano University boosted its playoff hopes after taking down Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17, in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Laika Tudlasan led the way for the Lady Chiefs with 19 points on 17 hits and two aces, as they closed out their Pool B campaign with a 2-1 win-loss record. Marianne Padillion added 14 points while Donnalyn Paralejas dished out 22 excellent sets on top of four points in the crucial win.

"Sobrang halaga po ng laban namin na ito kasi kung natalo kami, baka mawalan po kami ng chance sa Top 2. Nanalo po kami at ngayon may pag-sang makapasok sa Top 2 at ma-extend pa ang laban namin," said Paralejas.

Arellano swept San Beda in their opener before losing to Adamson.

Save for a second-set struggle in a 17-25 defeat, the Lady Chiefs kept the Lady Pirates at bay in the majority of the match highlighted by a resilient stand in the third set to take a 2-1 lead.

Tudlasan anchored Arellano’s comeback from a 12-17 deficit, sparking a 13-4 finishing run punctuated by an off-the-block hit by Pauline de Guzman. The Lady Chiefs took over from there and opened the fourth set with a 10-5 blast en route to victory.

Stacey Lopez scored 11 while Johna Dolorito and Hiromi Osada had 10 each in the losing cause for Lyceum, which will clash on Monday against Adamson in a must-win battle.