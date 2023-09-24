MPL Season 12: Raizen, Onic PH spoil Kelra's jungler debut

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Dean "Raizen" Sumagui and Onic Philippines surged past Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Smart Omega during their MPL Season 12 encounter, held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Kelra debuted in the jungler role, fronting his former teammate Raizen, who was Omega's starting jungler for three seasons.

Kelra managed to save Omega from an earlier disaster in Game 3, after a double kill that tripped the gap. A crucial pick-off by Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales leading to the lord take in favor of Onic PH swung the momentum back towards their favor.

In the middle of it all, Mark "KRAMM" Rustiana was already occupied with destroying the opponents' base to seal the series.

Kelra introduced a jungler Harith pick in Game 1, outpacing former teammate Dean "Raizen" Sumagui with a 4/0/4 KDA card. Raizen was completely shut off with 3 deaths, no assists, and no kills.

Game 1 saw Omega amass a 9,200 gold swing over Onic Philippines, and the Hedgehogs fought back in Game 2. With Kelra not getting anything on the kill board on Game 2, he was switched back to the gold lane in Game 3.

Omega will face Minana on Saturday, while Onic will face RSG Philippines on Friday.