Tennis aces Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales won the gold for men’s doubles at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. Ruben Gonzales on Instagram/File.

Filipino No. 4 seeds Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara made an early exit from the men’s doubles event of the 19th Asian Games (Asiad) in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalists suffered a 6-4, 4-6, 5-10 upset against Thantub Suksumrarn and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul of Thailand on Centre Court of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Gonzales and Alcantara rallied from 1-3 to 3-3 by holding serve at 40-15 then catching up to deuce and converting their first break point.

After securing a love service hold for 5-4, the Philippine Davis Cuppers broke serve to take the first set, 6-4.

The second set had no service breaks until the ninth game, with the Filipinos overcoming deuces in the first and seventh games.

Suksumrarn and Trongcharoenchaikul broke at deuce to serve for the set at 5-4, and they notched a love hold to force a super tiebreak, 6-4.

At 2-2, Suksumrarn and Trongcharoenchaikul pulled away to 6-2 and 7-3.

Gonzales, 38, and Alcantara, 31, sought to reduce the gap by trailing at 4-8, but were unable to foil their opponents’ comeback attempt.

The Thais closed out the match at 10-5 to arrange a second-round clash versus Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea, who eliminated Chak Lam Coleman Wong and Hong Kit Wong of Hong Kong, 6-2, 6-2.

Suksumrarn and Trongcharoenchaikul served six aces and one double fault, converted two out five break points, and won a total of 70 points.

Gonzales and Alcantara had one ace and a single double fault, won both of their break opportunities, and had 69 total points won.

According to the mixed doubles draw, Alcantara will return to action with 18-year-old Alex Eala as the No. 14 seeds.

They will face Sunira Thapa and Pranav Khanal of Nepal in the second round after both teams received a bye.

Eala, meanwhile, will begin her women’s singles campaign on Monday as the fourth seed who got a bye in the opening round. She is set to play first on Court 5 versus Sarah Ibrahim Khan of Pakistan.

The Asiad tennis events are scheduled from September 24 to 30, while the continental meet that began on Saturday will run until October 8.



