

MANILA - Kevin “Dispenser” Te of Team Secret is the next to announce he is looking for another organization to play professional Valorant for.

“Sup guys, just want to let you know that I am LFT. Still under contract but have permission to broaden my options. Willing to relocate and fully commit,” he said in a Facebook post.

The announcement came moments after the organization secured a slot in Valorant Pacific’s franchising league.

This also comes following Riley “Witz” Go announcement he was also looking for a team.

Dispenser started his esports career in CS:GO, before hopping into Valorant in 2020, under Bren Esports.

Alongside Witz, the Pinoy Valorant stalwart was part of the core roster that appeared in the title’s inaugural world championship, Valorant Champions, in Berlin, Germany when the entire roster transferred to Team Secret.

Of Team Secret’s roster, Jessie “JcVash” Cuyco, Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera, Jayvee “Dubstep” Pagaruigan, and Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza are the only ones left.