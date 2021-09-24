PH baseball star Jerome Yenson passes away

From the Philippine Sports Commission Facebook page

The country has lost one of its gems in Philippine baseball.

Jerome Yenson, UAAP Season 80's Best Pitcher and Finals Most Valuable Player, was found dead in his home in Nueva Ecija on Friday morning. He was only 24.

Yenson was part of the national baseball team that won the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. He also led Adamson University to a UAAP baseball crown in 2018.

"Isang nakakagulat at nakakalungkot na balita para sa buong Pilipinas at buong samahan ng beisbolista and softbolista ang iyong biglaang pagkawala. Rest in paradise, Mr. Jerome Yenson," the Philippine Amateur baseball Association (PABA) said in a Facebook post.

"Salamat Kapatid, teammate sa iyong naiambag, salamat sa masasayang alaala at mga karangalan na ibinigay mo sa ating bansa. Habang buhay kang mananatili sa history ng UAAP at sa history ng National Team, Rest in Peace Ka dreamer! SALAMAT!"

The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

"Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved. We are sorry for your loss. Rest in Paradise MVP Jerome Yenson," said the Adamson University Alumni Sports Executive Group in its social media post.

