MANILA -- Esports company Mineski Global on Thursday announced the launch of a two-month long series of online tournaments.

Hosted by Mineski Philippines, Mineski Masters includes a regional invitational for Dota 2 and a national tournament for PUBG Mobile in partnership with the telecommunication service provider Converge.

Dubbed "Battle of the Ages: Forging New Realms," the PUBG Mobile tournament is open to 256 teams (or a total of 1,024 players) who will vie for the P500,000 prize pool. Registration opened last September 17 on the Mineski Masters website.

Nationwide qualifiers in group stages will run every weekend of October, followed by the Playoffs to be broadcasted live from November 6 to 7 and 13 to 14.

The Dota 2 Regional Invitational, on the other hand, features four pro teams from Southeast Asia who will battle for the P1-million prize pool. The Philippines has been given four slots to complete the eight-team bracket.

The two-day qualifiers will be held on November 21 and 28, followed by the playoffs that will run from December 2 to 5.

"Mineski Global is an organization that traces its roots as far back as Dota 2 has. This heritage peaked in 2017 when we created the immensely popular Manila Masters in 2017, and we are thrilled to once again open up a stage for Dota 2 and our fans," Mark Navarro, country manager of Mineski Philippines, said in a statement.

"With the addition of PUBG Mobile, we are looking at bridging this rising esport title and its dedicated community with the loyal community of DOTA2," he added.

