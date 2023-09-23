The Philippine women's under-17 team celebrates a goal. AFC photo.

The Philippine women's under-17 squad is back in contention in Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers, thanks to a 3-1 win over Bangladesh.

The young Filipinas claimed their first win in Group B thanks to goals from Isabella Preston, Nina Mathelus, Jelena Soon. It was a bounce-back result for the team after a 2-6 loss to Australia last Wednesday.

Preston opened the scoring after just three minutes but Mst Sagorika equalized just a minute later for Bangladesh.

Mathelus continued her fine form for the young Filipinas, finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute. It's already her third goal in two games, having scored both goals against Australia.

Soon finished off the match in stoppage time.

The young Filipinas will play Vietnam in a must-win affair on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup next year.

Australia had already taken the first spot in Group B, with six points in three games.

