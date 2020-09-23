WATCH: Denver Nuggets get on the board in West finals

The Denver Nuggets displayed their resilience once again as they fended off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their Western Conference finals series.

Denver led by as much as 20 points but had to withstand a comeback by the Lakers late, with Jamal Murray putting the finishing touches on a 114-106 victory.

It was Denver's first win in the best-of-7 series, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Murray nailed the dagger with over two minutes to go, drilling a three-pointer that made it 106-99 and gave the Nuggets some breathing room.

He finished with 28 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic added 22 points and 10 rebounds.