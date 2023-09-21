Courtesy: Blacklist International

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International has terminated its partnership with Malaysian organization Team Lunatix after a report surfaced on its failure to financially support its Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development team, Blacklist Academy Lunatix.

"After going through an internal investigation, Blacklist International has decided to terminate our partnership with the Lunatix organization, effective immediately. We will also be taking over the management of the MDL team from today until the end of the season," Blacklist International said in a statement.

Blacklist Academy has the likes of SEA Games gold medalist Dominic "Dominic" Soto, Russel "Eyon" Usi, ex-MPL player Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez, Eduard "Iarvs" Baylen, Rhonald "Bullet" Bacolod, Avrian Villorente, John David "JD" Osorio, and Asi "Asi" Rodriguez in the team. Ian Jakob “Rindo” Seguiran was recently promoted to the professional league but had stayed in the MDL scene prior to the start of the season.

LINK: https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/05/19/22/sea-games-dominant-sibol-enters-mlbb-semifinals

In a Spin.PH report, Blacklist Lunatix' manager Eviann Balquin alleged that they hardly received support from the controversy-riddled organization, and at one point were only able to receive P2,500 for monthly food allowances. Balquin in the report also said they were kicked out of their boot camp.

Blacklist, according to the report, has provided the team with gaming chairs, phones, and other tournament-related logistics such as transportation to the gaming venue.

MDL Philippines said it was also investigating the incident.

"We are aware of the situation concerning Blacklist Lunatix, and are currently investigating this issue. All teams are encouraged to prioritize player welfare to ensure that they are given the best platform to pursue professional esports growth. MDL Philippines is a development league that seeks to provide a safe space and opportunity for players to thrive, and are reaching out to the affected parties accordingly."

Team Lunatix is no stranger to controversy in Malaysia. It was accused of mishandling newly acquired imports from Myanmar, who alleged that the team failed to answer for their airfare and private accommodation -- both of which were stated in their contracts.

Following the expose and the verdict, Blacklist Academy came away with a 2-1 win, their first in MDL Season 2, against Maharlika Esports.