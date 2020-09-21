PBA: NLEX's Fonacier opts out of season resumption

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran guard Larry Fonacier of the NLEX Road Warriors is the first PBA player to opt out of the league's resumption, scheduled for next month in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Fonacier has been excused by the team from playing in the restart.

"His wife has health issues. The team and management understands his situation," Guiao said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

"Family is always a priority," he added.

The 38-year-old Fonacier was set for his fourth season with the Road Warriors. In last year's All-Filipino Cup, he averaged five points and 3.17 rebounds per game.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas previously said that players who opt out of the restart will have to work things out with their respective team's management.

"Kung mag-opt out ka bago ng bubble, that's a contractual issue. That will have to be discussed with the team itself as well," he said during an appearance on "Power and Play" over the weekend.

The PBA is set to resume its season on October 9 in a bubble in Clark, with games to be held at the Angeles University Foundation. The season was put on hold last March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.