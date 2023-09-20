V-League: UST edges FEU, nears return to Finals

Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers are on the brink of returning to the finals of the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge after thwarting the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws Wednesday.

The Tiger Spikers bucked a first-set hiccup to eke out a 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory over the Tamaraws in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinals series at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Knotted at 22 in fourth, UST secured three consecutive points through a backrow kill from Josh Ybañez, a service ace from Ichi Yamanaka, and a block from Paul Colinares, effectively ending the nearly two-hour contest.

"Stick to the system, remain patient, and stay disciplined," acting head coach Benjamin Mape conveyed what head coach Odjie Mamon had instructed the team before departing for national squad duties in China.

"Stay with the system pa rin and at the same time ensayo pa rin para sa Game 2. Hindi pa tapos ang laban," he added.

GBoy De Vega epitomized UST's performance as he contributed 18 points, with 14 from successful attacks and four from crucial blocks. Ybañez led them anew with 21 points.

This marks the Golden Spikers' seventh consecutive victory in the tournament.

Dryx Saavedra matched Ybañez's total with 21 points, all of which came from successful attacks, to keep the Tamaraws in the contest, while Andrei Delicana added 15 points in their valiant effort.

UST will try to secure a Finals berth on Friday.