Letran's Andy Gemao. Handout.

MANILA — Letran Squires star Andy Gemao is bound for the United States to continue fulfilling his basketball dream.

The 6-foot-1 Gemao will be flying to the States tomorrow morning to try his luck with Veritas Academy National Prep in California, Letran High School head coach Allen Ricardo confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

“Yes, for a month. They will check if ano maging assessment dun,” said the champion coach, explaining that Gemao will still be waiting for Veritas’ official word before formally exiting Letran.

The NCAA Season 98 Juniors Finals MVP, who finished last season with a stellar outing of 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists to lead the Squires to an 8-1 record in the eliminations and their first championship in 22 years, also recently took part in the NBA Basketball Without Borders Asia in Abu Dhabi.

Aside from this, his teammate Jonathan Manalili, who also balled out for the Muralla-based squad last season by delivering 12.6 markers, 5.9 dimes, and 3.9 boards, is also expected to fly to the United States after receiving interest from an NCAA Division I school.

This is why despite the duo being expected to depart Letran and not be able to help the Squires defend their juniors title, Ricardo is very glad with the opportunities his players are receiving.

“I’m happy for them. That’s all I want for my players, to play to the highest level of basketball, and to help their families,” he said.