PBA: NorthPort slips past ROS, boosts playoff chances

Greg Slaughter came up clutch on the defensive end for NorthPort against Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Greg Slaughter came up with a huge stop in the dying seconds as the NorthPort Batang Pier escaped with a 91-88 overtime win over Rain or Shine, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Slaughter, who was subbed out in the final possession of NorthPort's loss to Magnolia on Friday, was on the court this time around and made sure to stamp his mark on the contest.

The big man bothered Gabe Norwood's inbound pass, then chased Norwood to the corner and blocked his three-point attempt at the buzzer.

The hard-earned win gave the Batang Pier a 5-5 win-loss record, boosting their chances of securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

