Gilas still working on eligibility of Abueva, Romeo for Asiad

Terrence Romeo and Calvin Abueva.

MANILA -- With the Asian Games barely a week away, the management of Gilas Pilipinas is still working to formalize the inclusion of Calvin Abueva and three others to the national team's final roster.

Gilas team manager Alfrancis Chua said they are still working for the inclusion of Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Moala Tautuaa into the lineup.

The four PBA players were not included in the initial list of players submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

"Hindi pa namin makuha yung gusto naming makuhang players na wala sa listahan," bared Chua during Gilas' joint training with the national women's team last Thursday.

''Yung Abueva, Perkins wala sa listahan. Ang lumalabas si Romeo at Tautuaa, wala din daw. Kinakailangang i-request natin yan para madagdag."

Among the initial list submitted to the Hangzhou committee are World Cup hold overs June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena, Roger Pogoy, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, and Jamie Malonzo.

Also included in that list were pool members Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

However, some of the players were unavailable either due to injury and other commitments, prompting Cone to bring in Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa and Perkins.

"Through the help of the POC, PSC (Philippine Sports Commission), SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) sana mapagbigyan kami. Kundi pupunta kami doon na kulang kulang ang players," said Chua.

Stanley Pringle was also mentioned by interim coach Tim Cone as a reserve player.

Despite the issue, Chua assured that Gilas will try its best to fight it out in the Asiad.

"Wala kaming pinapangako, pero ito lalaban tayo. We'll play hard. Lalaban kami ng patayan dito," he said.

"Nakikita ko pati sa ensayo grabe, lahat nagsaskripisyo, basta lumaban lang."

