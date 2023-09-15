Members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning against China in the FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

The Philippines climbed up two places in FIBA latest men's world rankings despite a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

Based on the list released by FIBA on Sept. 10, Gilas Pilipinas went up to No. 38 in the world.

Prior the World Cup co-hosted by the Philippines with Japan and Indonesia, Gilas was No. 40.

The Filipinos lost to the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the group stage, before suffering its worst beating against South Sudan in the classification phase.

The nationals, however, ended their campaign with a rousing victory over China.

The Philippines is now ahead of South Korea (No. 51), which did not compete in the World Cup.

Japan, which clinched an automatic qualification to the Paris Olympics, went up 11 rungs to No. 26.

South Sudan, which made a rousing debut in the 2023 FIBA World Cup by beating Gilas, China and Angola, skyrocketed to 31st place.

Team USA went on top based on their consistent performance in major tournaments, relegating Spain to No. 2.

Newly crowned FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 champion Germany is now at No. 3, moving up eight places.