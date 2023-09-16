Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno hit an all-time record in kills as ECHO swept TNC Pro Team during their MPL Season 12 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

KarlTzy, a two-time Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champion and a one-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, is the first player to reach 1,600 kills in MPL Philippines history.

After winning Game 1, ECHO shut the door on a pesky TNC Pro Team in the 20th minute of play during the final game.

KarlTzy erupted with a double kill in the 17th minute of Game 2 to surpass 1,600 kills in a teamfight that became the spark for ECHO to end the series.

"Sobrang nakaka-proud na na-reach niya yung ganoong record, sa ilang season lang and basta ipagpatuloy niya. Tingin ko mas marami siyang record na malalagpasan," head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes told reporters.

Behind KarlTzy is Blacklist's Salic "Hadji" Imam who has 1,256 total kills in his entire career.

TNC will face Omega on Sunday, while ECHO will face RSG Philippines later the same day.