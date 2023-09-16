Jarred Vanderbilt signs long-term extension with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt reacts as he misses a three pointer during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 8, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE/File.

Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year, $48-million contract extension, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The deal includes a player option in the final year.

Acquired by the Lakers right before last season’s trade deadline, the 6-foot-8 defensive stalwart tallied 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals last season in 26 games with the LakeShow. The squad went 18-8 over that span, with Vanderbilt mostly guarding the opposing team’s best players and scorers.

Overall, he posted 7.9 markers, 7.5 boards, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 78 games, including the 52 contests he played with the Utah Jazz prior to the midseason trade.

He was also vital in Los Angeles’ magical turnaround last year, helping the squad rise from 13th seed in the regular season to reach the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets in a competitive four-game series.

He is now the fifth Laker to sign an extension with the squad this summer, with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura all inking an extension to stay with the Purple and Gold as they aim to help Los Angeles clinch its 18th championship banner.

Previously drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2018, Vanderbilt has also played for Denver and the Minnesota Timberwolves right before his stints with Utah and Los Angeles.