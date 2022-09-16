Tennis: Alex Eala targets 2024 Paris Olympics

Alex Eala of the Philippines at the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain. Photo courtesy of Michael Eala on Instagram

Newly crowned US Open juniors champion Alex Eala is very much interested to don the national colors for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"If my ranking allows it, it's definitely one of my goals," the 17-year-old said on Friday during an online presser with local media.

"I talk a lot about representing the country and it's one of the biggest stages to do that. So definitely one of my goals."

Eala saw a huge surge in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) world junior rankings following her historic US Open conquest.

From No. 167, the budding Filipina tennis pride leap-frogged 132 notches up to No. 35 after amassing 1,106.75 points in the world junior list.

As a pro, Eala is currently No. 297 in the WTA rankings.

Eala is also interested competing in the Southeast Asian Games, where she nabbed a bronze during its recent staging in Vietnam.

"There hasn't been any talk yet about SEA Games so far... But I'm definitely open to join the SEA Games again. I think I have good chances of getting better results," said Eala.

Eala, a scholar of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, was also pleased with the support she has been getting, especially during her finals match in the US Open.

Pinoy fans stayed up all night in the Philippines to witness her US Open title conquest at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"Definitely super surprised when you know that the Philippines is a basketball-volleyball dominated country," she said.

"I think it's good that they are starting to appreciate other sports. It's important to give attention to all the athletes."

