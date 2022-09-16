NCAA: Arellano pulls off escape act vs Perpetual Help

Arellano University managed to pull off a surprising 61-59 win against University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, offsetting a stellar outing by Kim Aurin in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament on Friday.

The Chiefs ruined Aurin's 27-point performance for the Altas.

Axel Doromal paced Arellano with 19 markers, 9 of them coming in the payoff period.

Shane Menina tallied 13 points, while teaming up with Doromal in closing out the Altas.

Aurin went 4-for-6 from the perimeter as Perpetual took a 47-42 advantage going to the final period.

But the Chiefs managed to take back the lead, with Doromal and Menina combining for 17 points in the fourth quarter to steal the win.

