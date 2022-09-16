Courtesy: EVOS Legends' Facebook page.

MANILA -EVOS Legends's decision to move Pinoy superstar Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera to its development league team EVOS Icon garnered mixed reactions, considering his limited playing time and language barriers, among others.

Amid the mixed reactions towards the move, EVOS Legends analyst Steven Andreas "Ageee" Gunawan explained that it may be the best way for the former Onic Philippines superstar to train in Indonesia -- for now.

In a video called "A HERO IS PREPARING TO BE STRONGER" which was uploaded Thursday evening, he stressed that they consulted Dlar before moving him to the grassroots team.

"The decision for Dlar to go to MDL, the first is that we have discussed it together, with Dlar as well and... Dlar also feels that if he plays in MPL -- for example, if he doesn't get his playing time or if he doesn't have enough [time to] scrim -- maybe it's a bit difficult for him to improve himself," Ageee said in Bahasa, translated into English in the subtitles.



Ageee said they believe it was the "right decision."

"Dlar is also a very [hard-working] person and he traveled all the way from the Philippines to Indonesia wanting to be a pro player who really shows that he can be better than anyone in Indonesia," he said.

In five weeks of playing with EVOS' professional squad, Dlar only appeared in two matches -- against top-seeded Onic Esports, and when they swept Geek Fam.

Currently, EVOS is the third-seeded team, and is looking to secure a slot into the M4 World Championships, which Indonesia is hosting.

In the Philippines, Dlar was Onic Philippines' mainstay starter, and was dubbed "The General" for his command in zoning out opponents in the most crucial moments.

Agee believed in Dlar's potential, considering the 23-year-old's decorated career locally and internationally. But with the move, Ageee urged fans to keep supporting the EXP-laner as he moves into Indonesia's grassroots ML league.

"For EVOS fans, don't worry, keep supporting Dlar. Because I do believe that Dlar will be able to prove to all of you that he is capable even though he is not participating in MPL now. I'm sure that next season, Dlar is ready to prove it all to you," he said.

Related video: