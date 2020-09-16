WATCH: Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum to clinch Game 1 for Miami

Bam Adebayo came up with the biggest defensive stand of the game to seal the Miami Heat's 117-114 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Adebayo, who was named to the All-Defense Second Team this season, soundly blocked Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt in the closing seconds of overtime to ice the Heat's come-from-behind win.

The Heat trailed by as much as 14 points before clawing their way back, with Jimmy Butler nailing the clutch shots in the fourth quarter and again in overtime.

But it was Adebayo's huge rejection that had NBA players buzzing after the game, with Hall-of-Fame point guard Magic Johnson saying it was the "best defensive play" he's seen in the playoffs.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Adebayo finished with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the win.

The Heat are now up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.