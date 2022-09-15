Manny Pacquiao links up with online betting platform

MANILA, Philippines -- Former boxing champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao has inked a partnership with M88 Mansion, an online betting platform.

Pacquiao will hold live appearances and attend press conferences as the latest M88 Mansion Ambassador. The Filipino boxer will also participate in other engagements, such as exhibition matches and pop-up activities throughout Asia.

"I could not be more thrilled to partner with M88 Mansion with a special focus on sports. M88 Mansion has always amplified international sports events, and our partnership will surely take their approach to even greater heights," Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Our collaboration will offer huge promotions and much more," he added. "I am so excited to create new opportunities with M88 Mansion worldwide. I believe this partnership has the capacity to deliver entertainment in the most powerful and imaginative of ways."

"We are excited to have boxing legend and national icon, Manny Pacquiao, as the newest M88 Mansion ambassador. Rest assured that M88 Mansion is fully committed to bringing out quality products on par with the legendary boxer’s status," said M88 Mansion’s head of commercial, Alan Wafer.

As part of the partnership, M88 Mansion and Pacquiao will launch "Pacquiao Mansion" -- a portal featuring boxing, basketball, and MMA events handpicked by the "Pacman" himself.

The portal includes a feature called "Pacquiao's Picks," a collection of sports events complete with amazing offers and promotions.

Pacquiao Mansion also showcases sports books from Pinnacle, Saba Sports, and TF Gaming, and Pacquiao’s favorite M88 Mansion games with titles such as Savage City, WWE Legends, and many more.

M88 Mansion players and Pacquiao fans will also have exclusive access to video content about the life and career of the eight-division world champion.

