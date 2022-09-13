NCAA: Balanced San Sebastian holds off Arellano

MANILA, Philippines -- San Sebastian College opened its NCAA Season 98 campaign on a winning note after fending off Arellano University, 60-51, on Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Stags used a balanced effort on offense to take control of the game, particularly in the third quarter where they out-scored the Chiefs, 23-11.

They led by as much as 19 points in the contest but needed a big basket down the stretch from Tristan Felebrico to seal the deal, after Arellano mounted a huge comeback.

"The boys played good defense in the third quarter. I think everybody stepped up, lahat ng [instructions] ginagawa naman nila," San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya said after the game.

"The good thing about this team is everybody playing 100%, kung sino ang pinapapasok ko, and scattered 'yung points," he added.

The Stags were well in control, 57-38, midway through the fourth period but the Chiefs responded with a 13-0 scoring blast that put them within six points, 57-51, with still 1:51 to play. Joshua Abastillas nailed the basket that made it a six-point game, out-muscling the Stags for an offensive rebound and a putback.

But San Sebastian stayed composed, as Felebrico converted the crucial three-point play with 1:42 left that kept Arellano at bay. The Stags made a crucial stop in the ensuing play to end the Chiefs' hopes of a comeback.

Itchie Altamirano led the Stags with 10 points, while Kenneth Villapando and Rhinwill Yambing each had nine points. The Stags forced Arellano into 24 turnovers, which they turned into 30 points.

For Arellano, Axel Doromal had 15 points, and Cade Flores had 12 points and nine boards. The Chiefs dropped to 1-1 in the season.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 60 -- Altamirano 10, Villapando 9, Yambing 9, Felebrico 7, Cosari 6, Una 6, Sumoda 4, Are 3, Shanoda 2, Escobido 2, Desoyo 2, Suico 0.

ARELLANO 51 -- Doromal 15, Flores 12, Abastillas 8, Talampas 8, Oliva 2, Mallari 2, Tolentino 2, Sunga 2, Menina 0, Oftana 0, Mantua 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 27-27, 50-38, 60-51.

