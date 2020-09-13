POC board agrees to go ahead with PH Olympic body’s Nov. 27 elections

The Philippine Olympic Committee Executive Board agreed during a virtual session Saturday to proceed with the POC polls scheduled on November 27 based on the local Olympic body’s constitution and by-laws.

Billiards and Snooker Confederation secretary-general Robert Mananquil, who attended the session as one of the board’s 13 members, said the board also deferred to approve the minutes of the July 20 and 24 meetings after receiving them only late Friday.

“We will be using the same elections under the present charter because the two amendments (on age limit for candidates and the composition of the board) were not yet approved,” Mananquil said after the meeting that lasted nearly three hours.

He was referring to the 78-year-old age limit for candidates running for POC posts that the board earlier agreed in principle in an informal meeting among the board members last month, and the exclusion of the positions of chairman and immediate past president as board members.

Among those present during the meeting were POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino, first vice president Joey Romasanta, secretary general Atty. Ed Gastanes, treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and board members Atty. Clint Aranas of archery, Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics, and International Olympic Committee Executive board member Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworksi.

Also present was triathlete Nikko Huelgas, who was attended as a member of the POC Athletes Commission but has no right to vote.

Absent were boxing chief Ricky Vargas, in his capacity as the POC immediate past president, second vice president Col. (ret.) Jeff Tamayo, and board member Rep. Prospero Pichay Jr. representing the chess organization.

Mananquil said Cojuangco-Jaworski reminded the board that whatever amendments the board decided on so far be sent to the IOC headquarters based in Lausanne, Switzerland for review.

This is based on the instructions sent by Jerome Polvey, head of the International Relations and Governance, NOC Relations Department, to Tolentino last Aug. 13 regarding the two charter amendments.

“The board agreed that Atty. Gastanes would write the IOC with a summary of the amendments to the POC charter that were agreed upon so far by next week so that Mikee would not be accused of dereliction of duty,” Mananquil said.

It was Cojuangco-Jaworksi, who also heads the Equestrian Association of the Philippines, who has reminded the POC regarding the matter since Tolentino was elected as POC president on July 28, 2019 beating athletics chief Philip Ella Juico by a 24-20 vote.

Tolentino took over the remaining term of Vargas, who stepped down as POC president, citing business and personal reasons.

Mananquil said the two remaining amendments would be decided by the new POC officials elected in November that will constitute the next POC board.

He disclosed that making up the electoral committee is Atty. Teodoro Kalaw III, Frank Elizalde, the former IOC representative to the Philippines, and Rep. Eric Martinez, who is the chairperson of the House Youth and Sports Development Committee.

The filing of candidacies will be from October 1 to 30, Mananquil said.