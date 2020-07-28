IOC keeping track of POC issues, says Mikee Cojuangco

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski was recently elected to the IOC Executive Board. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is not clueless as to what is happening within the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

This, according to Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the country's representative to the IOC who was also recently elected to the organization's powerful executive committee.

"We at the IOC are regularly in touch," said Cojuangco-Jaworski, who appeared in Tuesday's online version of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The equestrian was also scheduled to grace an IOC online meeting on Tuesday, with the expectation that she will provide updates on recent developments about the POC.

Officials of the national Olympic committee are in a heated debate regarding the proposed amendments of its constitutions and by-laws.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino had proposed an age limit of 70 years old on those seeking elective positions, but his move was met by strong opposition.

Other key amendments include disallowing persons to hold the position of president in more than one national sports association (NSA), and the withdrawal of recognition of NSAs that are no longer affiliated with their own international federations.

However, nothing was finalized after two meetings among members of the IOC Executive Committee.

Cojuangco-Jaworski said the IOC has been pushing for amendments in the constitutions of the different national Olympic committees worldwide.

"There are many developments in the Olympic movement, and we want to keep up," she explained. "The IOC wants the amendments to take effect before the different NOCs hold their elections."

The POC, she added, is bound by its constitution to push through with its election before the end of the year, even though the Tokyo Olympics was delayed to July 2021 because of the global health crisis.

"That's in our by-laws. In other countries, it's only stated that they will have elections on the Olympic year, so naturally, that's 2020," she said. "But the Olympics was postponed."

"But there are countries where the constitution says that whether or not the Olympics pushes through, there will be elections. We are one of those countries," Cojuangco-Jaworski said. "That is specified. Of course, the IOC expects that we adhere to our own constitution."

