PBA: James Yap eager to join Rain or Shine in practice after quarantine

Rain or Shine's James Yap attempts a layup against TNT KaTropa. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - Veteran guard James Yap is back in the country after a vacation in Italy, and will complete his quarantine period before joining the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in practice.

Yap spent the past three months in Italy with his family, and arrived in Manila just last Wednesday.

"Nagpa-swab ako pagdating ko sa airport, then the next day lumabas agad ang result. Negative naman, thank God," said Yap during an appearance on "The Chasedown," Saturday.

Despite the negative result, Yap can't join the Elasto Painters in training just yet.

"Ang protocol pala ng PBA is kahit negative ka, kung galing ka sa ibang bansa, kailangan mag-quarantine ka ng 14 days," said Yap.

"So naka-quarantine ako ngayon. Dito lang ako sa bahay," he added.

Yap, who will be in his fourth season with Rain or Shine, joins the team on Zoom workout sessions and also does individual workouts at home.

He admits that he misses the grind of actual practices, however.

"Excited naman bumalik, pero kailangan natin sundin ang mga protocol," he said.

Yap will be tested again once his quarantine is over, after which he expects to join Rain or Shine's training sessions.

The team has been working out at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong, with Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra recently conducting a random inspection.

The league will hold talks this week in the hopes of finalizing plans for a resumption of the season in October.