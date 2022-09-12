Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fil-Am Dominique Cabading graduated from high school in the spring. She spent a small portion of her summer in the Philippines but it wasn’t for vacation.

She competed for a spot on the 18 and under women's national basketball team.

"The coaches were amazing and I really loved how they played. They were super fast. I think I’m fast but they’re super fast. They have great ball-handling skills. They play really hard so I enjoy that. And when I was there, it was just an amazing experience," Cabading shared.

Cabading performed well but due to the ongoing process of her dual citizenship, she will have to join the team next year.

Meanwhile, for her father, Leon, the opportunity for her to represent the Philippines is special for the entire family.

"Obviously it’s an honor. None have ever done anything like that in my immediate family. And so just the fact that she was considered was an honor. Was it shocking? Of course, but we’re really proud of her," the father said.

Cabading credits her dad for introducing her to the game of basketball as he took her to his recreational league games when she was younger.

After first playing in third grade, she said she spent every year developing her basketball skills.

"I felt the passion and drive from playing games and getting my first championship in CYO when I was in 6th grade," she noted.

While Cabading looks up to many NBA players, she said female athletes should get the same respect.

"We work just as hard. We play the same amount of games. We do the same things. There’s not difference. And I think we should keep pushing that female athletes are at the same level as male athletes."

Cabading will be attending Occidental College in Los Angeles this fall. She said that she was given permission to train and go to school in the US but will adjust her schedule to accommodate the Philippine women's national basketball team in the future.