Eala vows PSC mandates will be implemented

Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala presents the agency’s strategic directions for the next five years during the Committee on Sports organizational meeting Monday, September 12, 2022. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Noli Eala guaranteed that the agency's mandates will be strictly implemented under his leadership.

On Monday, Eala briefed Senators on the status of amateur sports in the country in a hearing called by Senate Committee on Sports chairman Senator Bong Go, while reiterating the agency's commitment to "care for Philippine sports like no other."

"I'm seeking to ensure sustainability and the success of our programs for the long term," said Eala.

"It is our mission to carry out the mandates given to us by law to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and to ensure full and enhanced support for our (elite) athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country," he added.

Eala was heartened by the support pledged by the senators to the PSC, its 2023 budget, as well as the country's hosting of the FIBA World Cup next year.

The senators also expressed their pride in the historic win of Eala's niece, Alex Eala, who ruled the 2022 US Open girls tournament over the weekend in New York.

"I am heartened that this committee (Senate Committee on Sports) has provided so much support to Philippine sports, not only in legislative initiatives but also in terms of financial assistance," said Eala.

Vice chairperson on Senate Committee on Sports Senator Alan Cayetano, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Mark Villar, Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino and Bato dela Rosa all manifested their commitment of support to the sports agency, the FIBA World Cup 2023 hosting and Philippine sports in general.

Related video: