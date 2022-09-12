The Philippine national basketball team will reunite in weekly practices starting next Monday. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national basketball team will hold weekly practices starting Monday next week, as part of their build-up for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

This, according to Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes who announced the development during Monday's hearing of the Senate Committee on Sports.

"We will will start our Mondays only practice next Monday, at least once a week. 'Pag malapit na po ang window sa November, dadalas na po 'yan," said Reyes.

The fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers is from November 10 to 13. Gilas will be on the road for both games, as they play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13. The Gilas players who are based in Japan's B.League will arrive a week before the window, Reyes also said.

PBA players who will be called up by Reyes will be made available by their teams as well.

"We have been given assurance that lahat ng players na pipiliin namin for the fifth and sixth windows will be allowed to play. Ang importante po kasi hindi lang availability but also the practice time, preparation time. 'Yun ang pinaka-importante ngayon," said Reyes.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Reyes will choose the Gilas players from three teams.

"Bibigyan po namin sila ng at least three teams na pwede pagpilian para matuloy ang November window. Pero tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang PBA para sa November window," said Marcial.

The Commissioner's Cup will be in full swing during the November window.

"Tatlong teams lang po, napag-usapan po namin ni Coach Chot, kasi kung titigil pa ulit kami after two weeks, baka matanggal na po ako sa pagka-commissioner," said Marcial.

But he also stressed that the PBA is in full support of Gilas Pilipinas, particularly for their campaign in next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"All out support po kami sa Gilas. Lahat po ng players, kung sino po gustong players, coaches, kahit po ball boys, staff, ibibigay po ng PBA kung kailangan nila," said Marcial.