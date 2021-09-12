UP program director Bo Perasol and head coach Goldwyn Monteverde. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Bo Perasol remains deeply involved in the day-to-day activities of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, even after his resignation as the team's head coach.

Indeed, as program director, Perasol is as busy as ever in finding ways to keep the Fighting Maroons ready, should the UAAP be given the go-signal to hold its 84th season.

"When I accepted 'yung bagong trabaho na 'yan, I have to make sure na magiging relevant din 'yung magiging presence ko," Perasol said on the Post-Game podcast.

Perasol had resigned as UP's head coach in July, after four seasons in charge of the Fighting Maroons that included back-to-back Final 4 appearances in Seasons 81 and 82.

In August, the university appointed Goldwyn Monteverde as the Fighting Maroons' new coach, while Perasol became the new program head.

For Perasol, his goal now is to ensure that Monteverde can focus on his job as UP coach, something that he personally struggled with in his early days with the program.

"Sinasabi ko na lang sa kanya is to focus mainly on coaching. 'Wag na siyang mag-isip ng kung ano man 'yun, which naranasan ko when I took over UP, 'di ba," he said.

"We have to find sponsors, hindi ako nakaka-ensayo kasi siyempre, wala kaming pera, wala kaming support, walang mga post-meal kami. So we have to find ways, we have to solicit money and all of that," he recalled.

"So, kaya sabi ko sa kanya, hindi mo na dadanasin 'yan."

While some of UP's stars have exited the program, Monteverde will still be handling a loaded roster anchored by some of his players from the Nazareth School of National University: Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea.

The team also features former University of Santo Tomas star CJ Cansino and Senegalese center Malick Diouf from Centro Escolar University.

For more of Perasol's insights into the UP men's basketball program, check out Post-Game, the sports podcast of ABS-CBN News.