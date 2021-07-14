UAAP: Perasol resigns as UP Fighting Maroons coach

JUST IN: Bo Perasol confirms that he has resigned as head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons.



An official statement is expected tomorrow morning. | via @camillenaredo pic.twitter.com/xgWoQrrZK6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 14, 2021

Basketball coach Bo Perasol on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as head coach of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

The UP team management is expected to issue an official statement regarding his resignation on Thursday.

Reports of his "non-renewal" from the team first came out in June.

UP, however, maintained Perasol was still coach of the men's senior basketball team.

"UP has formal processes in selecting varsity coaches. Right now Coach Bo is still the UPMBT head coach and he has not resigned," said UP's College of Human Kinetics coach Francis Diaz in a statement last month.

Perasol became UP coach in 2016, replacing Renzy Bajar.

He led the Fighting Maroons to the the UAAP finals in Season 81, their first since 1986.

