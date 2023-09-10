Dennis Schroder was named the MVP of the FIBA World Cup after leading Germany to the gold medal on September 10, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Dennis Schroder capped a fantastic run in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Schroder guided Germany to their first-ever world championship in front of over 12,000 fans, as they held off a last-ditch rally by Serbia to take an 83-77 triumph in the gold medal game.

The guard, who will play for the Toronto Raptors in the upcoming NBA season, finished with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting, along with two assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 34 minutes of playing time. He also hit the biggest bucket of the game -- a clutch layup with 21 seconds left that gave Germany an 81-77 lead and denied Serbia's hopes of a comeback.

For the tournament, Schroder averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Joining Schroder in the FIBA World Cup All-Star Five were: Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada, Anthony Edwards of the United States, and Luka Doncic of Slovenia.

Bogdanovic averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game including picking up 17 points and 5 assists in the gold medal game.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the tournament. He had 31 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds in the bronze medal game -- a 127-118 overtime win over the USA.

Edwards, meanwhile, averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. Doncic was outstanding all throughout the tournament, averaging 27.0 points to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Australia's Josh Giddey is the first-ever recipient of the Wanda Rising Star Award.

Giddey averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Boomers, leading his team in points and assists.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard won the award over Nikola Jovic, Paolo Banchero, Usman Garuba, Juan Nunez and Jean Montero.

