FIBA: Canada captures bronze, outlasts Team USA in OT

Canada celebrates after receiving their bronze medals in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 10, 2023. Canada defeated the United States in overtime, 127-118, to finish on the World Cup podium for the first time in their history. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Canada has made history at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Canadians outlasted Team USA, 127-118, in overtime in the tournament’s battle for the bronze medal at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Dillon Brooks caught fire in the victory, putting up 39 points and four rebounds, and helping him was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with 31 markers.

Over to the Americans’ side, Anthony Edwards tallied 24 markers, while Austin Reaves got 23.

With their third-place finish, the Canadians finally won a medal and reached the podium at the FIBA World Cup, the first in their history.

Meanwhile, this is the third time Team USA has finished in fourth place at the tournament, one in 1963 and the other in 1967.

