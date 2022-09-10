PBA returning to PhilSports Arena for Commissioner's Cup

From the Philippine Sport Commission's Facebook page

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is looking to hold some of its games at the PhilSports Arena, one of the league's venues in the mid-80s and early 90s.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said they plan to include the PhilSports Arena in Pasig in the regular rotation of venues for the coming Commissioner's Cup.

Marcial has met with former PBA commissioner and now Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Noli Eala regarding the league's use of the government-owned facility.

"Nag-meeting kami with chairman Noli Eala regarding sa paglalaro ng PBA sa PhilSports Arena. Pinag-usapan namin kung ano yung deal, and nagkasundo naman kami doon sa napag-usapan namin," said Marcial.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro was also present during the meeting and courtesy call to Eala on Friday.

The Commissioner's Cup is set to open on Sept. 21.

During the Philippine Cup, PBA games were held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

"Yung ibang venue kasi hindi available for certain days this conference kaya tiningnan na rin namin yung Philsports Arena. At malamang, isasama na natin sa rotation din sa regular nating laro yung PhilSports," said Marcial.

Also discussed with Eala the possibility of holding a couple of games at the newly refurbished Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

"Tignan muna natin, pero on the table yun," said Marcial.

