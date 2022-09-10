NCAA: Arellano opens season with win vs Emilio Aguinaldo

Arellano University defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College, 63-58, in the opening day of Season 98th NCAA men's basketball at the Araneta Coliseum.

Shane Menina fired 15 points to go with his 5 rebounds as the Chiefs registered their first win in the tournament.

It was a stunning defeat for the Generals, who were still leading the contest 32-23 late in the second quarter.

Arellano used a strong finish to close out Emilio Aguinaldo, using a 10-3 run to secure the win.

Axel Doromal had 13 markers for the Chiefs.

The NCAA kicked off its 98th season on Saturday, welcoming back fans for the first time since the pandemic broke out.

Emilio Aguinaldo is playing host for the first time in NCAA history.

As restrictions are being eased out this year, the NCAA is bringing back various sports events like cheerleading competition, swimming, track and field, juniors basketball, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, taekwondo, and chess.