(UPDATED) Prized rookie Mikey Williams came out with his guns blazing as TNT rebounded with a huge 100-85 win over NLEX in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Williams lit up the Road Warriors with five triples to finish with a season high 36 points and complete a 15-point rout of the Road Warriors, who were held to just 17 points in the fourth quarter.

"We took advantage of everything we worked on everyday," said Williams, who went 13-of-20 from the field. "Today our teammates found ways to work on the other team's holes."

Ironically, Williams was supposed to be the Road Warriors' first-round pick in the recent PBA Rookie Draft. NLEX lost the chance after trading the number 4 pick to TNT.

With the victory, the Tropang GIGA recovered from their 67-83 loss to San Miguel last Wednesday.

Coach Chot Reyes said they took advantage of NLEX's previous outing where the Road Warriors lost to Magnolia 105-112 in double-overtime.

"We talked about matching the intensity of NLEX in the first half... We knew they came from a double overtime game. We thought if we could stay with them, eventually our pace will wear them down," he said.

Kib Montalbo and Roger added 13 points each for TNT, which improved to 7-1.

NLEX, led by Mike Miranda and Don Trollano, fell to its second straight loss in eight games.

The scores :

TNT 100 – M.Williams 36, Montalbo 13, Pogoy 13, K.Williams 10, Erram 10, Rosario 7, Reyes 4, Heruela 4, Marcelo 3, Castro 0, Javier 0, Mendoza 0, Alejandro 0

NLEX 85 – Alas 16, Trollano 14, Miranda 14, Oftana 11, Quinahan 9, Cruz 8, Porter 5, Paniamogan 3, Soyud 0,

Quarters: 23-26, 47-49, 80-68, 100-85