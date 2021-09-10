PBA: Terrence Romeo carries San Miguel past Ginebra

Photo from PBA Media Bureau

Terrence Romeo lifted the San Miguel Beermen over rival Ginebra Gin Kings after leading a crucial run in the final period en route to their 111-102 victory at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.

After seeing their lead trimmed down to just three points, Romeo completed a four-point play with less than two minutes left to play before putting a defensive stop in the ensuing play for an easy basket which ballooned Beermen’s advantage to 106-97.

He got three more free throws in the final 34 seconds of the game to secure San Miguel’s fifth win in seven outings.

Romeo finished with game-high 29 points in 52% shooting while Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos added 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Lassiter nailed back-to-back three pointers midway of the payoff quarter to give the Beermen an 11-point advantage, 92-81.

But Ginebra rallied back in the last five minutes, sparked by a basket by Japeth Aguilar and capped by a couple of charities from Stanley Pringle, 97-100.

San Miguel leaned on sweet shooting in the rainbow territory during the first half where they drilled 13 triples. They finished with 18 overall in 43% shooting.

Meanwhile, veteran playmaker LA Tenorio led the Gin Kings with 19 markers while Christian Standhardinger tallied 18 of his own. Ginebra dropped to a 3-4 win-loss card.