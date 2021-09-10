Photo from PBA media bureau

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ended their two-game losing streak as they narrowly beat the Magnolia Hotshots, 75-72, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.

Javee Mocon chipped in 19 markers to go along with eight rebounds, while rookie Santi Santillan collected 14 points to lead the Elasto Painters to its fifth win in nine outings.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the payoff period as no team led by more than four points in last 12 minutes of the match.

Santillan scored off a layup in the 6:49 mark to break the 59 deadlock but Calvin Abueva responded quickly to equalize the match anew.

Rey Nambatac dropped a three-pointer with less than 5 minutes left to play for a 64-61 lead of Rain or Shine. Then Mocon protected the one-possession lead when he nailed a turn-around jumper at 3:55, 66-63.

But the Hotshots regained the lead in the final three minutes of the game, 68-67, thanks to a trey of Mark Barroca.

But Beau Belga and Santillan connived in the ensuing plays for a 72-68 lead, the biggest in the fourth quarter.

Jerrick Ahanmisi attempted to force an overtime but missed the three-point basket.

Ian Sangalang top-scored for Magnolia with 21 points, while Abueva and Paul Lee had 23 combined points. The Hotshots dropped to 6-3, losing three of its last five matches.