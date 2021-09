Leylah Fernandez beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the women's singles final at the US Open.

Fernandez, who represents Canada and whose mother has Filipino roots, will face the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu of Britain and No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece.

(More details to follow.)